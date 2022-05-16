Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Set at C$25.00 by Cormark

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$25.00 price target by research analysts at Cormark in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.88% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
TSE:NEO traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.67. 195,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,039. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$10.48 and a one year high of C$22.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.29.
About Neo Performance Materials (Get Rating)
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
