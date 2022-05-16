Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Set at C$25.00 by Cormark

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$25.00 price target by research analysts at Cormark in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

TSE:NEO traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.67. 195,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,039. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$10.48 and a one year high of C$22.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.29.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$193.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

