NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in NetEase by 13.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in NetEase by 65.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 38.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NetEase by 8.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 133,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.