Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $187.64 on Monday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.06.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

