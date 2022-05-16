Netlist (NLST) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Netlist to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Netlist has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist’s competitors have a beta of 4.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Netlist and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $142.35 million $4.83 million -439,990.00 Netlist Competitors $3.74 billion $751.44 million -3,594.00

Netlist’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 1.68% 6.33% 3.39% Netlist Competitors -21.09% 2.07% 2.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Netlist and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Netlist Competitors 2311 9162 16605 694 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 42.34%. Given Netlist’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Netlist competitors beat Netlist on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Netlist Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

