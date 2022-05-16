NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $996.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.