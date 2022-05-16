Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NBH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. 1,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,841. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

