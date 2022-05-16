Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $84.12 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.