New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,700. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

