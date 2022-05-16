NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by R. F. Lafferty from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective points to a potential upside of 201.81% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday.
NextNav stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99. NextNav has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $15.32.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $50,728,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NextNav by 5,981.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 598,125 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $4,380,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NextNav (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
