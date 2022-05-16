Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Cut to C$14.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

EFRTF stock remained flat at $$8.60 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

