Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CVE NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.