NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 162.11%.

NGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $943.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $30.13.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

