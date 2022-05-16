NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) PT Raised to €4.40 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NHHEF stock remained flat at $$3.88 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. NH Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.
NH Hotel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
