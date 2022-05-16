NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) PT Raised to €4.40 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NHHEF stock remained flat at $$3.88 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. NH Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Get NH Hotel Group alerts:

NH Hotel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NH Hotel Group, SA operates hotels in Spain, Benelux, Italy, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 353 hotels and 55,063 rooms in 30 countries. It is also involved in procurement platform, call center, and catering services. The company was formerly known as NH Hoteles, SA and changed its name to NH Hotel Group, SA in June 2014.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NH Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NH Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.