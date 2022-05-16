Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NLSN. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.