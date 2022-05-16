Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 10,510,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

