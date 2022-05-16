Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $494.69.
NTDOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NTDOY opened at $55.57 on Monday. Nintendo has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92.
About Nintendo (Get Rating)
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nintendo (NTDOY)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.