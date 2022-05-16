Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $494.69.

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Shares of NTDOY opened at $55.57 on Monday. Nintendo has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nintendo during the first quarter worth $918,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.