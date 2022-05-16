Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. Niu Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NIU opened at $7.67 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NIU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.
About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
