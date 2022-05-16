Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. Niu Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NIU opened at $7.67 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NIU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

