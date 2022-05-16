Nomura Upgrades Agora (NASDAQ:API) to “Buy”

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.29% from the stock’s current price.

API has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. Agora has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Agora (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.