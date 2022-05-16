Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,631,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 1,244,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,263.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRDXF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €18.00 ($18.95) to €19.50 ($20.53) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NRDXF traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588. Nordex has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

