Nordson (NDSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NDSN opened at $211.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson has a 12 month low of $197.20 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 35.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

