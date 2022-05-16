Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Update

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $299.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

