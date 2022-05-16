Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 275,900 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,175. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $298.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

