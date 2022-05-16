NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 263,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,668. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,279,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,058,000 after buying an additional 469,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,522,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

