NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46. NovoCure has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $232.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 0.88.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,187,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after buying an additional 775,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

