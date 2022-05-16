Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 434,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Novonix stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Novonix has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

