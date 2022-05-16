Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.51 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

NUS stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

