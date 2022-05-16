Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.59 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

NUS traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

