Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Director Kenneth Hoberman Acquires 6,000 Shares

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Hoberman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Hoberman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Kenneth Hoberman bought 6,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nuvectis Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.