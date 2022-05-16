Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
JCO remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $8.79.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.