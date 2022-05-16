Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

JCO remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 366,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

