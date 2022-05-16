Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVEI opened at $48.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.57. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

