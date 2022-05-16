NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.39-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.54 million.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $84.83 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,918,290. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

