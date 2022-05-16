Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) vs. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Critical Comparison

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.4% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.58 billion 1.71 $319.60 million $41.49 3.31 VOC Energy Trust $9.30 million 12.98 $8.67 million N/A N/A

Oasis Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oasis Petroleum and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 1 5 0 2.83 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $185.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.07%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 42.10% 32.41% 12.94% VOC Energy Trust 92.21% 75.78% 75.78%

Dividends

Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Oasis Petroleum pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VOC Energy Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Oasis Petroleum on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of approximately 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties; and approximately 5.4 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.