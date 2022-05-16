Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,700.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCDGF. HSBC upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.53) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.58) to GBX 1,650 ($20.34) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,716.67.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

