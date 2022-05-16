Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,716.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.53) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.58) to GBX 1,650 ($20.34) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Ocado Group stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Ocado Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

