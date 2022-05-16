Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OCUP opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

