Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCUP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Ocuphire Pharma (Get Rating)
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.