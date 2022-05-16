Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCUP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 27.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

