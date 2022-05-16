Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 9.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

OPAD stock opened at 5.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.57. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 673.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. LL Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

