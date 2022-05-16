Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $130.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

