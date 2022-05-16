Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Oliveda International stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Oliveda International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

