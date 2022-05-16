Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
Shares of TSE:OLY opened at C$55.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.80 million and a PE ratio of 20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$44.05 and a 12-month high of C$55.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.64.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
