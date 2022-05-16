OncoCyte Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OncoCyte in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). KeyCorp also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 47.42% and a negative net margin of 877.80%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.87. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cavan M. Redmond purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,125,252 shares of company stock worth $8,137,390. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OncoCyte by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

