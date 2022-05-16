Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 780,800 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

ONCR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. 298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,520. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.27.

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncorus will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 1,144.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 161,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oncorus by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oncorus by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

