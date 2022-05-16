One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at B. Riley

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NYSE OLP opened at $25.98 on Monday. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $548.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 54.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

