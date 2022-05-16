OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $524.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 40.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in OneWater Marine by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

