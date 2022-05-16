Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.52. 20,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 16.27 and a quick ratio of 16.27. Onex has a 12 month low of $53.80 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 68.81% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

