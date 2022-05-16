Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Increased to C$115.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ONEXF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Onex from C$118.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of Onex stock traded up $3.72 on Monday, reaching $57.52. 20,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915. Onex has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 68.81%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

