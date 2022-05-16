Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Lowered to C$104.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.83.

OTCMKTS ONEXF traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.52. 20,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915. Onex has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 16.27 and a quick ratio of 16.27.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 68.81% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

