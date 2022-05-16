Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of TSE:ONEX traded down C$0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$73.21. 74,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.78. The company has a market cap of C$6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58. Onex has a 12 month low of C$69.87 and a 12 month high of C$101.61.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.