Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE ONEX traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$73.21. The company had a trading volume of 74,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$80.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.78. Onex has a 1-year low of C$69.87 and a 1-year high of C$101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

