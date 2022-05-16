Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:ONEX traded down C$0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching C$73.21. 74,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,363. The stock has a market cap of C$6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.78. Onex has a 52-week low of C$69.87 and a 52-week high of C$101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

